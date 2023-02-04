Request (REQ) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Request has a market capitalization of $111.53 million and $3.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00223858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1092524 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,135,982.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

