Request (REQ) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $110.47 million and $3.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00019333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00225159 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1092524 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,135,982.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

