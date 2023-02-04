Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Position Raised by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Revelstone Capital Acquisition worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAC. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 674,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,938,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 515,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,467,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RCAC opened at $10.16 on Friday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

