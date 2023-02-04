Reviewing Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akso Health Group and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $6.31 million 3.59 -$16.85 million N/A N/A 36Kr $49.71 million 0.92 -$13.88 million $0.23 5.00

36Kr has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.0% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akso Health Group and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A 36Kr 17.52% 17.57% 11.60%

Risk & Volatility

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

36Kr beats Akso Health Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S. The firm plans to open 2 vaccine research centers and 100 radiation oncology centers to be located on the east coast serving cancer patients in need of varying stages of treatment, including specialized radiation therapy centers for radiotherapy, personalized consultation, conventional treatment planning, and other cancer related treatment services. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

