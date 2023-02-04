Reviewing Dominari (DOMH) & Its Competitors

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dominari to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -244.63% -12.67% -6.96%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Dominari has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s competitors have a beta of 4.96, suggesting that their average share price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dominari and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -0.98 Dominari Competitors $1.43 billion $74.85 million -11.31

Dominari’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dominari and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 44 682 1261 25 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Dominari’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Dominari competitors beat Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

