Reviewing National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 42.21% 8.18% 4.11% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

87.6% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Retail Properties and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $726.41 million 11.62 $290.11 million $1.75 26.98 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Retail Properties and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Great Portland Estates 3 0 3 0 2.00

National Retail Properties currently has a consensus price target of $49.56, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Great Portland Estates on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

