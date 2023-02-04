RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Up 13.5%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $47.97. 2,005,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,236,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.

RingCentral Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $509.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 110.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 40.9% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

