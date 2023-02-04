Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $7.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of RSKD opened at $6.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.25. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $63.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 363.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $243,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Riskified by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riskified by 73.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

