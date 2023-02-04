Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

