Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $219.03 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,991.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

