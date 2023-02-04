Riverwater Partners LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Tecnoglass Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.