Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,462 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Five Below Stock Down 0.5 %

Five Below stock opened at $199.71 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.