Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 172,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,922,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,762.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 109,395 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $250.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.26. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $214.05 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

