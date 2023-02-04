Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ESGD opened at $71.55 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

