Riverwater Partners LLC Has $288,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.