Riverwater Partners LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,404 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of InfuSystem worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in InfuSystem by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 559,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 152,242 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in InfuSystem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 520,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InfuSystem by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 25,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 25,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,261. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.00 and a beta of 1.19. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.28%.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

