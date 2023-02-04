Riverwater Partners LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

