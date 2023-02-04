Riverwater Partners LLC Increases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 224.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NSIT opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.79. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

