Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

