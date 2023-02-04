Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $682,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

