Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of First Western Financial worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $27.28 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $258.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at First Western Financial

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Western Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.