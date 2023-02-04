Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $514.88

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 514.88 ($6.36) and traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.48). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.42), with a volume of 6,223 shares changing hands.

Robert Walters Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 526.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 515.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.00.

Insider Activity at Robert Walters

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,400 ($52,365.07).

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

