Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132,141 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSTC opened at $10.11 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

