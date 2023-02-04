Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys 2,582 Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 450,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 249,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 488,945 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BPAC stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

