Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $441,000 Position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of FG Merger worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FGMC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Stock Performance

FG Merger stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. FG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

FG Merger Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

