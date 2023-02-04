Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YTPG. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

Shares of YTPG opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

