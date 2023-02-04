Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 113,352 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 113,352 shares during the period. DWS Municipal Income Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,760,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 261,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KTF opened at $9.06 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

