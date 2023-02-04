Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 38,374 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,374 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of VKQ stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $12.44.
Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.