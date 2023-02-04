Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 38,374 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,374 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

