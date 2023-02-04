Rogers Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.72 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.