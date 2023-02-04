Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Snap by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

