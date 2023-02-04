Rover Group (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Trading 6.1% Higher

Rover Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 118,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
Rover Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.
About Rover Group
Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
