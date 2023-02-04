Safe (SAFE) Trading 52.7% Higher Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $12.89 or 0.00054926 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $268.54 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00232575 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00100513 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00062994 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004316 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000431 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.89029873 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

