SafeMoon V2 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $632,926.41 (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $162.17 million and $632,926.41 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,056,921,075 tokens. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

