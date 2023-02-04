Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Saia Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.36. The stock had a trading volume of 746,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.10 and its 200 day moving average is $221.81.

Get Saia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.