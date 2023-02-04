Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $116.97 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00225374 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00253476 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,451,413.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.