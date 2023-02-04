Saltmarble 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $875,556.13 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $986.33 million and $875,556.13 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.15 or 0.00043302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00429516 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.12 or 0.29296294 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00449723 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 10.2320483 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $975,997.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

