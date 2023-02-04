Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

