Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.40.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 89.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 449.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 27.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after acquiring an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,051,000 after buying an additional 640,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Schrödinger by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 571,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 462,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

