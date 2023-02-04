Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 1,567,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

