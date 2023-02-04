Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 636.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $68.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

