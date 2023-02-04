Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.67. 2,126,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,291. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

