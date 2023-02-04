Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 16.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

