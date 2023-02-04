Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,513 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.