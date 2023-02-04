Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 133,787 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $57.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

