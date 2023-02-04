Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.96 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $15.96 million and $4,901.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0053993 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,262.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

