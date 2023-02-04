Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.73 ($0.07). Secure Property Development & Investment shares last traded at GBX 5.73 ($0.07), with a volume of 69 shares.

Secure Property Development & Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.96.

Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

