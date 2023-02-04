Select Energy Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Select Energy Services has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $956.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.00. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1,899.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

