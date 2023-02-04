SelfKey 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.33 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $20.08 million and $2.33 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00430205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,869.19 or 0.29349924 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00449530 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

