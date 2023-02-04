Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXT. Sidoti raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

