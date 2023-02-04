Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJR. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

SJR stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

